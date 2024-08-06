News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Grand Jury Indicts Three for Beatings in Canton

By Pam Cook
August 6, 2024 12:35PM EDT
The three people arrested for beating some Stark County resident while holding them in a basement have been indicted by the Stark County Grand Jury.   The two men and one woman were apprehended a few weeks ago in Canton.     Canton police say the three held two people captive in a basement on Clark Avenue SW, beating them with a gun and a baseball bat.  Their charges are as follows:

34-year ole Cassandra Cheek of Canton is facing numerous charges including 3 counts of Kidnapping with a firearm specification, two counts of Felonious Assault, Possession of Cocaine, 2 counts of Trafficking in Cocaine; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

33-year old Jermaine Taylor of Canton – is charged with 5 counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Felonious assault, 2 counts of drug possession, 2 counts of possession of Cocaine, and two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine.

46-year old Tyson Dean – no permanent address – is charged with kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, 2 counts of failure to comply with an order of a police officer.

 

 

 

 

