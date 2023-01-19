Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre

Firefighters from the Canton and Erie Valley departments wre part of a team that rappelled the new Tractor Supply distribution facility in Navarre. There was a groundbreaking on January 18, 2023. (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre.

Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility.

It’s on the former County Farm property where Hendrickson has also expanded its local operations.

350 people are working there full-time, with the center serving 250 stores in five states.

As part of the ceremony on Tuesday, firefighters from the Canton and Erie Valley Fire Departments rappelled a wall of the building to present the American flag.

Take a listen to a interview with Pam Cook and Stark County Administrator Brant Luther with more details.