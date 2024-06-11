Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are plans to make the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Grand Parade route decorative and more harmonious.

Cleveland Avenue is already streetscaped from 6th Street SW to 8th Street NW.

But the city plans to keep moving north.

City Engineer Chris Barnes says 8th Street to 12th Street NW should be done next year.

It’s in the design stage.

But the goal is to redo curbs, sidewalks, streetlights and more from 12th Street all the way up to 30th.

That’s being designed too.

But there’s rollout date for that.

Also in the works on Cleveland Avenue between 12th and 50th Streets NW in 2025: new pavement.