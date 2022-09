LOGAN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – South of Columbus, two Hocking County children are in foster care after the 3-year-old was found in a makeshift cage and sheriff’s deputies observed the 1-year-old holding a meth pipe.

Grandmother of the children Ella Webb has custody of the kids.

She is jailed on $200,000 bond.

The parents of the children were also arrested.