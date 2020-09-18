Great night for Canton, the NFL and the Pro Football HOF
The Cleveland Browns got a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals last night and the nationally televised game gave Canton a round of applause too. The 11 pylons at Centennial Plaza were unveiled with the names of 25,000 players who took a snap in the NFL in the last 100 years.
Earlier in the day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Canton. He tourned the plaza to take a look at the pylons. He also went to the Frank T. Bow Building which is the site of where Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile dealership sat in 1920.
He visited the Hall and its staff and as he wrapped up the visit he walked through the tunnel between the Hall and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to view the field.
The McKinley Bulldogs were practicing for tomorrow night’s game with Perry. Coach Marcus Wattley called the team over and Commissioner Goodell gave them a short pep talk on teamwork.
(photos courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame)