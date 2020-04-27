      Weather Alert

Greater Alliance Foundation Needs Help with Fundraiser

Jim Michaels
Apr 27, 2020 @ 7:25am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Greater Alliance Foundation has established a Community Response Fund

They are promoting that by encouraging organizations to post various supportive messages on their Facebook pages.

All monies raised go to local charities, concentrating on assistance to homebound seniors, pandemic childcare for frontline workers, mental health services, shelter services and food sourcing, medical care and medical testing

The phone number to call is 330.823.8560.

