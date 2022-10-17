Greatest Rivalry ‘Food Fight’ Enters Final Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to McKinley/Massillon Week.

Or is it Massillon/McKinley Week?

Either way, t means the 12th annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is in full swing.

Food and monetary donations can be given at participating schools, at Levin Furniture on Promier Avenue NW in Jackson Township and at our WHBC studios on Market Avenue S.

You can also text a monetary donation in the name of one school or the other.

Text either MCKINLEY or MASSILLON to 44-321.

The Finale Rallies happen Friday.

Besides the school rallies, fans can rally at two Dunkin Donuts locations: on Erie St S in Massillon and Cleveland Avenue near Route 62 in Canton from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

You have until Noon Friday to give.