Green Accident Brings Down Power Lines, Closes I-77

Jim Michaels
Nov 22, 2019 @ 7:46am
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton woman suffered minor injuries in a crash along I-77 near Arlington Road at about 4:30 Friday morning.

The Summit County Sheriff’s office says her vehicle hit a power pole, bringing down power lines on I-77 and knocking out power to 500 homes and businesses as well as traffic lights on Arlington Road near 77.

I-77 was closed northbound at Massillon Road which is Rt 241.

Southbound, 77 was closed at 224/277.

Traffic backups were lengthy in both directions.

Ohio Edison estimates power restoration for 11 a.m. Friday.

