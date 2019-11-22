Green Accident Brings Down Power Lines, Closes I-77
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton woman suffered minor injuries in a crash along I-77 near Arlington Road at about 4:30 Friday morning.
The Summit County Sheriff’s office says her vehicle hit a power pole, bringing down power lines on I-77 and knocking out power to 500 homes and businesses as well as traffic lights on Arlington Road near 77.
I-77 was closed northbound at Massillon Road which is Rt 241.
Southbound, 77 was closed at 224/277.
Traffic backups were lengthy in both directions.
Ohio Edison estimates power restoration for 11 a.m. Friday.