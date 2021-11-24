Green Bulldog Fans – Send the team off in Style! DETAILS HERE:
Join the community in cheering on the Green High School Bulldogs as they depart for Westerville, Ohio to play Cincinnati Winton Woods in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state semifinals. Show your support:
Decorate your storefronts, mailboxes and vehicles in orange and black and the official It’s All About the G sign! Download the sign here.
Stop by Green High School on Wednesday to pick up your Go Bulldogs yard sign courtesy of the Green Auto Mile while supplies last.
Cheer on the team at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulldog Send-off Parade on Friday, November 26. Park in the Green High School parking lot. The team busses will depart from the stadium and travel up Bulldog Blvd. to the High School/Boettler Road to Arlington Road.
Ticket and game information available at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
The game will be live streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ohsaa.
Let’s go Bulldogs! #AllAboutTheG #GoBulldogs