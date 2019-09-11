Green Looking for Farmer-Caretaker for Historic Homestead Property
Not the homestead house. (City of Green)
GREEN, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you love history and don’t mind doing a lot of work, the city of Green has the place for you.
The Hartung Homestead in Southgate Park off Massillon Road is available for lease.
The city admits the 1883 home needs some work.
They’re hoping the successful lessee has plans to do some farming at the homestead.
The house is on the National Register of Historic Places.
You can apply through the city’s website.