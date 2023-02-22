News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Green Man Arrested on Explosives Charges

By Jim Michaels
February 22, 2023 4:55AM EST
Courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A domestic violence call in the city of Green last weekend led to the evacuation of an apartment complex and an arrest on bomb-making materials charges.

48-year-old Emmanuel Remenyi was not at the Massillon Road home at the time of the police response, but they went looking for him.

This, after finding numerous homemade explosive devices as well as components for the same.

Remenyi is in the Summit County jail on a felony ‘manufacturing explosives’ charge.

