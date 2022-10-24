Green Man Gets 6 Years for Plan to Kill Now Ex-Wife
October 24, 2022 5:56AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 53-year-old man from the city of Green was sentenced to six years in prison following his guilty plea to a federal charge related to an effort to kill his now ex-wife.
Scott Renninger must also pay $17,000 in restitution as a result of Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Federal investigators say Renninger met with a potential “hitman” late in 2020, hoping to take out his wife for $20,000.
That “hitman” turned out to be an FBI confidential source.
Renninger pleaded to ‘interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire’ in June.
That’s essentially the use of a cell phone to coordinate a crime.
The potential victim was not harmed.