Green Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing
(April Wilson)
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A self-swab drive-thru testing site is set to open Wednesday in Green.
It’ll be at the Rite Aid on South Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drivers remain in their cars, but must be willing to swab each nostril for 15 seconds.
200 tests a day are planned in the store’s parking lot.
It’s by appointment.
https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/?utm_source=riteaid&utm_medium=covid-19&utm_campaign=website