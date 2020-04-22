      Breaking News
Green Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing

Jim Michaels
Apr 22, 2020 @ 5:05am
(April Wilson)

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A self-swab drive-thru testing site is set to open Wednesday in Green.

It’ll be at the Rite Aid on South Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers remain in their cars, but must be willing to swab each nostril for 15 seconds.

200 tests a day are planned in the store’s parking lot.

It’s by appointment.

https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/?utm_source=riteaid&utm_medium=covid-19&utm_campaign=website

