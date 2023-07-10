News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Green State Rep Facing Charges in Domestic Violence Incidents

By Jim Michaels
July 10, 2023 8:36AM EDT
State Representative Bob Young (Courtesy Ohio House)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A state representative from the city of Green faces a felony and several misdemeanor charges.

And Speaker of the House Jason Stephens has asked for his resignation.

That’s the result of a couple of incidents involving family members and State Rep Bob Young, who appeared in Barberton Municipal Court on domestic violence charges over the weekend.

We have no information from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, but there were incidents early Friday morning and again later in the morning.

The Beacon Journal says the felony charge results from a caller to 9-1-1 having their cell phone thrown in a swimming pool.

