Group Advises Farmers to Call 811 Before Digging Down
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A partnership involving ag co-ops and utility and pipeline companies wants farmers to do what construction companies do: “click before you dig”.
The Pipeline Operators for Ag Safety wants farmers to call 811, 48 hours before digging down more than 12 inches.
Or you can go to the website.
It’s a free service where all utilities will come out and mark their lines.
In our state, the Ohio Utility Protection Service based in North Jackson in Mahoning County takes the calls.
The group says there are an average 2.6 pipeline and cable accidents on farms in the U.S. every day.