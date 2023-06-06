News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Group Fights Ohio House Effort to Gut ‘3rd Grade Reading Guarantee’

By Jim Michaels
June 6, 2023 8:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine has made reading proficiency by third graders a priority in the state.

There’s a House bill that would take away a school’s ability to have students repeat the grade because they fail the “third grade reading guarantee”.

The group Ohio Excels is against that bill.

Board chair Pat Tiberi says the current situation is “heartbreaking”, and reading skills at that level must be improved.

The group says 90-percent of those who repeated third grade increased their English scores a full grade level.

