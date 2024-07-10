News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Groups Disagree on Farming Participation to Reduce Lake Erie Algae

By Jim Michaels
July 10, 2024 8:55AM EDT
FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, an algae bloom covers Lake Erie near the City of Toledo water intake crib about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Algae buildup in Lake Erie from nutrient runoff from farming.

Are things improving?

The Ohio Farm Bureau says its members have responded well to the H-2-Ohio program.

But the group Lake Erie Advocates says 85-percent of the phosphorous in the lake is coming from agriculture.

Mike Ferner with the group does admit that larger “factory” farms are heavily using fertilizer.

The farm bureau says they are pushing their members up the conservation ladder.

