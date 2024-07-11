News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Growing Massillon Truck Cap Company to See Name Change Soon

By Jim Michaels
July 11, 2024 10:28AM EDT
Growing Massillon Truck Cap Company to See Name Change Soon
Courtesy A.R.E. Accessories

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pickup truck owners and even employees will be seeing a change soon with A.R.E. Accessories.

The Massillon-based manufacturer of truck caps and more will be changing its branding to RealTruck, which is also the name of their parent company.

The RealTruck name encompasses a lot of similar products for trucks, Jeeps and other vehicles.

A.R.E. recently announced that hundreds of jobs are moving to Massillon.

A.R.E Vice President of Operations Greg Kerr says the job additions and transitions from plants in Mount Eaton and Dundee will be done in three phases by the Spring of next year.

