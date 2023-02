Guardians 2023 Full Schedule

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a walk off single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(official Guardians release) 1-31-23

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ANNOUNCE

2023 GAME TIMES & BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Bally Sports Great Lakes to air 155 games; 10 games nationally televised

All 162 games will be broadcast on the Guardians Radio Network; 159 games will air on local AM flagship WTAM 1100; 140 games on local FM flagship 100.7 WMMS

Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced game times and the broadcast schedule for the club’s 2023 season – its 123rd year as a charter member of the American League and the 30th season of calling Progressive Field the home of Cleveland baseball.

Bally Sports Great Lakes, the Guardians flagship TV partner, will air 155 games with 10 games currently ticketed for national broadcasts (ESPN – 1, FOX – 4, FS1 – 3, Peacock – 2).

Guardians Radio Network will once again air all 162 games with 159 contests on WTAM 1100 and 140 games on 100.7 WMMS.

The Guardians open the 2023 season with a 7-game road trip, opening with a 4-game set at Seattle (March 30-April 2) before traveling south to take on the Oakland Athletics in a 3-game series. Cleveland has an off day before its Home Opener on Friday, April 7 against Seattle. The Guardians first homestand consists of a weekend series against Seattle (3 games) followed by a 3-game duel with the New York Yankees.

The 2023 season will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field:

June 9-11 vs. Houston

June 23-25 vs. Milwaukee

July 6-9 vs. Kansas City

July 21-23 vs. Philadelphia

August 4-6 vs. Chicago-AL

August 17-20 vs. Detroit

Sept. 1-3 vs. Tampa Bay

With the new schedule format in 2023, the Guardians will host eight Interleague opponents in 2023, including the Miami Marlins (April 21-23), Colorado Rockies (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-28), Milwaukee Brewers (June 23-25), Atlanta Braves (July 3-5), Philadelphia Phillies (July 21-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 22-24) and Cincinnati Reds (September 26-27).

2023 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

(All Times Local, GRN – Guardians Radio Network)

MARCH/APRIL

March 30 @ Seattle, 10:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

March 31 @ Seattle, 10:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WMMS/GRN)

April 1 @ Seattle, 9:40PM (FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 2 @ Seattle, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

April 3 @ Oakland, 9:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 4 @ Oakland, 9:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WMMS/GRN)

April 5 @ Oakland, 3:37PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

April 7 v Seattle, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 8 v Seattle, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 9 v Seattle, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WMMS/GRN)

April 10 v Ney York-AL, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 11 v New York-AL, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 12 v New York-AL, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

April 14 @ Washington, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 15 @ Washington, 4:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 16 @ Washington, 1:35PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 17 @ Detroit, 6:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 18 @ Detroit, 6:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 19 @ Detroit, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

April 21 v Miami, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 22 v Miami, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 23 v Miami, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 24 v Colorado, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 25 v Colorado, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 26 v Colorado, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

April 28 @ Boston, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 29 @ Boston, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

April 30 @ Boston, 1:35PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

MAY

May 1 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 2 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 3 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 5 v Minnesota, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 6 v Minnesota, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 7 v Minnesota, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 8 v Detroit, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 9 v Detroit, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 10 v Detroit, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

May 12 v Los Angeles-AL, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 13 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 14 v Los Angeles-AL, 1:40PM (Peacock/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 16 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 17 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 18 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

May 19 @ New York-NL, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 20 @ New York-NL, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 21 @ New York-NL, 7:08PM (ESPN/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 22 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 23 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 24 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

May 26 v St. Louis, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 27 v St. Louis, 7:15PM (FOX/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 28 v St. Louis, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 29 @ Baltimore, 1:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 30 @ Baltimore, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

May 31 @ Baltimore, 3:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

JUNE

June 1 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 2 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 3 @ Minnesota, 7:15PM (FOX/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 4 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 6 v Boston, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 7 v Boston, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 8 v Boston, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 9 v Houston, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 10 v Houston, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 11 v Houston, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 13 @ San Diego, 9:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 14 @ San Diego, 9:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 15 @ San Diego, 8:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 16 @ Arizona, 9:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 17 @ Arizona, 10:10PM (FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 18 @ Arizona, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 20 v Oakland, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 21 v Oakland, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 22 v Oakland, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

June 23 v Milwaukee, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 24 v Milwaukee, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 25 v Milwaukee, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 27 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 28 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

June 29 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

June 30 @ Chicago-NL, 2:20PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

JULY

July 1 @ Chicago-NL, 7:15PM (FOX/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 2 @ Chicago-NL, 2:20PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 3 v Atlanta, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 4 v Atlanta, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 5 v Atlanta, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 6 v Kansas City, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 7 v Kansas City, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 8 v Kansas City, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 9 v Kansas City, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 14 @ Texas, 8:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 15 @ Texas, 4:05PM (FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 16 @ Texas, 2:35PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 17 @ Pittsburgh, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 18 @ Pittsburgh, 7:05PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 19 @ Pittsburgh, 12:35PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

July 21 v Philadelphia, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 22 v Philadelphia, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 23 v Philadelphia, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 24 v Kansas City, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 25 v Kansas City, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 26 v Kansas City, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

July 27 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 28 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 29 @ Chicago-AL, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 30 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

July 31 @ Houston, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

AUGUST

August 1 @ Houston, 8:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 2 @ Houston, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

August 4 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 5 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 6 v Chicago-AL, 1:40PM (Peacock/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 7 v Toronto, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 8 v Toronto, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 9 v Toronto, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 10 v Toronto, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

August 11 @ Tampa Bay, 6:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 12 @ Tampa Bay, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 13 @ Tampa Bay, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 15 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 16 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 17 v Detroit, 7:15PM (FOX/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 18 v Detroit, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 19 v Detroit, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 20 v Detroit, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 22 v Los Angeles-NL, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 23 v Los Angeles-NL,7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 24 v Los Angeles-NL, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

August 25 @ Toronto, 7:07PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 26 @ Toronto, 3:07PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 27 @ Toronto, 1:37PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 28 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 29 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

August 30 @ Minnesota, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 v Tampa Bay, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 2 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 3 v Tampa Bay, 4:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 4 v Minnesota, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 5 v Minnesota, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 6 v Minnesota, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 9 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:07PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 10 @ Los Angeles-AL, 4:07PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 11 @ San Francisco, 9:45PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 12 @ San Francisco, 9:45PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 13 @ San Francisco, 3:45PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

Sept. 15 v Texas, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 16 v Texas, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 17 v Texas, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 18 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

Sept. 19 @ Kansas City, 7:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 20 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/GRN)

Sept. 21 v Baltimore, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 22 v Baltimore, 7:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 23 v Baltimore, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 24 v Baltimore, 1:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 26 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 27 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 29 @ Detroit, 6:40PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Sept. 30 @ Detroit, 1:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)

Oct. 1 @ Detroit, 3:10PM (Bally Sports Great Lakes/WTAM/WMMS/GRN)