Guardians Acquire Pitcher In Trade With Giants

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians acquired RHP Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for LHP Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later.

Cobb, 36, has fashioned a 3.85 ERA (561ER/1,311.1IP) in 230 career MLB starts across 12 seasons with Tampa Bay (2011-14, 2016-17), Baltimore (2018-20), Los Angeles-AL (2021) and San Francisco (2023).

The right-hander went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA (65ER/151.1IP) in 28 starts for the Giants in 2023, garnering his first All-Star selection. In 12 starts at home last season, he went 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA (16ER/74.0IP), the best home ERA in MLB (min. 70.0IP).

Cobb has spent the 2024 season on the Injured List following off-season surgery on his left hip. In 6 rehab starts since June 30, he is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA (8ER/18.1IP), working up to 60 pitches.

The Boston, MA native was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the 4th round (109th overall) of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Vero Beach (FL) HS, making his Major League debut on May 1, 2011.

His career 0.95 HR/9.0IP is the 7th-best mark among active right-handers since 2011 (min. 200GS).

He started the 2013 AL Wild Card Game for the Rays against Cleveland on October 2, 2013, earning the win in Tampa Bay’s 4-0 win (6.2IP, 8H, 0R, 1BB, 5SO).

He is free agent-eligible following the season.