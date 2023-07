ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 15: Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians gets into fielding position in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Guardians and Dodgers are working on a deal for shortstop Amed Rosario.

If Rosario passes a physical, he reportedly will be traded to Los Angeles for starting pitch Noah Syndergaard and cash.

Rosario, who will be a free agent at season’s end, is hitting .265 with 3 homeruns and 40 rbi’s this season, but has struggled on the defensive end, committing 11 errors in just 88 games.