Guardians And Ramirez Reportedly Agree To Contract Extension
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, center, is mobbed after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Various media outlets are reporting that the Guardians and Jose Ramirez have reached an agreement on a deal that will keep the third baseman in Cleveland through the 2028 season.
The extension is reportedly worth $124 million dollars over 5 years.
Ramirez is currently under contract for the 2022 season for $12 million dollars. The team will pick up next year’s option at $14 million dollars and then the new contract will kick in for the 2024 season.
So over the next 7 seasons in Cleveland, Ramirez is guaranteed $150 million dollars, which is the richest contract in franchise history and it includes a no trade clause.
The 3-time All Star and 3-time Silver Slugger award winner is 29 years old and owns a career batting average of .278 with 163 homeruns and 540 runs batted in.
He made his major league debut for the then Indians on September 1, 2013 and has played his entire career in Cleveland.
Last season Ramirez hit .266 with 36 homers and 103 runs batted in.