Guardians Announce 2023 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
The Cleveland Guardians today announced their broadcast schedule for 2023 Cactus League play. The Guardians are scheduled to open the spring slate on February 25 as the visiting team against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. The Cactus League opener will be broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes and WTAM 1100.
Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise eight games with three of those games produced by regional partners.
On the radio side, 15 games will be broadcast on the Guardians Radio Network with 10 games on WTAM 1100 AM, six games on REAL 106.1 and one game on 100.7 WMMS.
SPRING TRAINING TICKETS
Spring Training tickets for the 2023 schedule are available for purchase at CLEGuardians.com/spring.
2023 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (ET)
|RADIO/TV
|Saturday
|Feb. 25
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|3:05
|BSGL/WTAM
|Sunday
|Feb. 26
|Texas
|Goodyear
|3:05
|BSGL/WTAM/REAL
|Monday
|Feb. 27
|Chicago-NL
|Sloan (Mesa)
|3:05
|Tuesday
|Feb. 28
|Kansas City
|Goodyear (SS)
|3:05
|BSGL/CLEGuardians.com
|Tuesday
|Feb. 28
|Seattle
|Peoria (SS)
|3:10
|Wednesday
|March 1
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|3:05
|REAL
|Thursday
|March 2
|San Francisco
|Goodyear
|3:05
|WTAM
|Friday
|March 3
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|3:05
|WMMS
|Saturday
|March 4
|Oakland
|Mesa
|3:05
|WTAM
|Sunday
|March 5
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|3:05
|WTAM
|Monday
|March 6
|Los Angeles-AL
|Tempe
|3:10
|Tuesday
|March 7
|OFF DAY
|Wednesday
|March 8
|Mexico
|Goodyear
|3:05
|REAL
|Thursday
|March 9
|San Diego
|Goodyear
|3:05
|WTAM
|Friday
|March 10
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|3:10
|BSGL (MIL)/CLEGuardians.com
|Saturday
|March 11
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|3:05
|WTAM
|Sunday
|March 12
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|4:05
|Monday
|March 13
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|4:05
|Tuesday
|March 14
|Los Angeles-AL
|Goodyear
|4:05
|CLEGuardians.com
|Wednesday
|March 15
|San Diego
|Peoria
|9:40
|Thursday
|March 16
|Chicago-AL
|Goodyear
|4:05
|REAL
|Friday
|March 17
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|9:05
|Saturday
|March 18
|Seattle
|Goodyear (SS)
|9:05
|Saturday
|March 18
|Arizona
|Salt River (SS)
|4:10
|Sunday
|March 19
|Colorado
|Goodyear
|4:05
|WTAM
|Monday
|March 20
|Texas
|Surprise
|4:05
|BSGL (TX)/CLEGuardians.com
|Tuesday
|March 21
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|4:05
|WTAM/REAL
|Wednesday
|March 22
|OFF DAY
|Thursday
|March 23
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|9:05
|CLEGuardians.com
|Friday
|March 24
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|9:05
|BSGL/WTAM
|Saturday
|March 25
|Colorado
|Salt River
|9:10
|Sunday
|March 26
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Monday
|March 27
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|9:40
|Tuesday
|March 28
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|3:40
|BSGL (AZ)
All game dates and times are subject to change
Bold indicates home games | SS denotes split squad
For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to CLEGuardians.com/spring.