Guardians Announce 2023 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

The Cleveland Guardians today announced their broadcast schedule for 2023 Cactus League play. The Guardians are scheduled to open the spring slate on February 25 as the visiting team against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. The Cactus League opener will be broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes and WTAM 1100.

Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise eight games with three of those games produced by regional partners.

On the radio side, 15 games will be broadcast on the Guardians Radio Network with 10 games on WTAM 1100 AM, six games on REAL 106.1 and one game on 100.7 WMMS.

SPRING TRAINING TICKETS

Spring Training tickets for the 2023 schedule are available for purchase at CLEGuardians.com/spring.

2023 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) RADIO/TV Saturday Feb. 25 Cincinnati Goodyear 3:05 BSGL/WTAM Sunday Feb. 26 Texas Goodyear 3:05 BSGL/WTAM/REAL Monday Feb. 27 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa) 3:05 Tuesday Feb. 28 Kansas City Goodyear (SS) 3:05 BSGL/CLEGuardians.com Tuesday Feb. 28 Seattle Peoria (SS) 3:10 Wednesday March 1 Chicago-AL Glendale 3:05 REAL Thursday March 2 San Francisco Goodyear 3:05 WTAM Friday March 3 Milwaukee Goodyear 3:05 WMMS Saturday March 4 Oakland Mesa 3:05 WTAM Sunday March 5 Arizona Goodyear 3:05 WTAM Monday March 6 Los Angeles-AL Tempe 3:10 Tuesday March 7 OFF DAY Wednesday March 8 Mexico Goodyear 3:05 REAL Thursday March 9 San Diego Goodyear 3:05 WTAM Friday March 10 Milwaukee Phoenix 3:10 BSGL (MIL)/CLEGuardians.com Saturday March 11 Oakland Goodyear 3:05 WTAM Sunday March 12 Kansas City Surprise 4:05 Monday March 13 Los Angeles-NL Glendale 4:05 Tuesday March 14 Los Angeles-AL Goodyear 4:05 CLEGuardians.com Wednesday March 15 San Diego Peoria 9:40 Thursday March 16 Chicago-AL Goodyear 4:05 REAL Friday March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear 9:05 Saturday March 18 Seattle Goodyear (SS) 9:05 Saturday March 18 Arizona Salt River (SS) 4:10 Sunday March 19 Colorado Goodyear 4:05 WTAM Monday March 20 Texas Surprise 4:05 BSGL (TX)/CLEGuardians.com Tuesday March 21 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear 4:05 WTAM/REAL Wednesday March 22 OFF DAY Thursday March 23 San Francisco Scottsdale 9:05 CLEGuardians.com Friday March 24 Chicago-NL Goodyear 9:05 BSGL/WTAM Saturday March 25 Colorado Salt River 9:10 Sunday March 26 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Monday March 27 Arizona Chase Field 9:40 Tuesday March 28 Arizona Chase Field 3:40 BSGL (AZ)

All game dates and times are subject to change

Bold indicates home games | SS denotes split squad

For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to CLEGuardians.com/spring.