Guardians Clinch Division Championship

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians watches his grand slam home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 25, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

A grand slam led to champagne showers for the Guardians in Texas on Sunday, as Cleveland clinched the A.L. Central Division with a 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Steven Kwan’s first career grand slam punctuated a 10 hit, 10 run effort by the Guards to secure their spot in Major League Baseball’s post season in 2022.

Aaron Civale started and went 5 innings to pick up the clinching victory, his 1st since May 20th.

Terry Francona’s team is the youngest in all of Major League Baseball.

It’s Cleveland’s first Division title since 2018 and their 11th overall.

As the 3rd ranked Division winner in the American League, the Guardians will host the lowest seeded wild card team in a best of 3-game series.