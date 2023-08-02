Guardians Get No-Hit In Houston After Trading Josh Bell

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Framber Valdez #59 celebrates with Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros after pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on August 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Just prior to the 6pm August 1st trading deadline the Cleveland Guardians traded 1B/DH- Josh Bell to the Miami Marlins for 3B- Jean Segura and minor league infielder Khalil Watson.

Then two hours later the Guardians were no-hit by the Astros Framber Valdez in a 2-0 loss. The 29 year-old left hander needed only 93 pitches to no-hit the Guardians, who saw their record fall to 53-55 on the year.

It’s the 16th no-hitter in Astros history and the 3rd no-hitter thrown this season in Major League Baseball.