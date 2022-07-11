Guardians Have 3 All Stars

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, center, is mobbed after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, closer Emmanuel Clase and second baseman Andres Gimenez were all selected as All Star reserves on Sunday.

The trio will represent the American League in the Mid-Summer Classic on July 19th at Dodger stadium.

It will be the 4th All Star appearance for Ramirez, while Clase and Gimenez will be making their All Star game debuts.