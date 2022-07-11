News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Live and Local with Jordan Miller
10:00am - 12:00pm

Guardians Have 3 All Stars

By Kenny Roda
July 10, 2022 9:59PM EDT
Share
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, center, is mobbed after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, closer Emmanuel Clase and second baseman Andres Gimenez were all selected as All Star reserves on Sunday.

The trio will represent the American League in the Mid-Summer Classic on July 19th at Dodger stadium.

It will be the 4th All Star appearance for Ramirez, while Clase and Gimenez will be making their All Star game debuts.

More about:
andres Gimenez
Cleveland Guardians
Emmanuel Clase
Jose Ramirez
MLB All-Star Game

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire