Guardians Home Opener SOLD OUT!

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase gestures during a workout, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Cleveland, the day before their a MLB wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Cleveland Guardians today announced the club’s Home Opener on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners is sold out*.

The sellout marks the 29th consecutive Opening Day (not counting 2020) at Progressive Field since the ballpark first opened in 1994. Also today, the Guardians launched the 2023 Ballpark Pass. For $49 per month, fans can attend any Guardians home game at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, including Opening Day on April 7, with a Standing Room Only ticket. Standing Room Only locations at Progressive Field include The Corner bar, Left Field and Right Field Drink Rails, the Home Run Porch and Heritage Plaza. Fans can learn more about the monthly pass at CLEGuardians.com/BallparkPass.

Progressive Field is a mobile-entry ballpark. Only tickets on the MLB Ballpark app, MyTickets webpage and SeatGeek app will be accepted. Paper tickets, PDFs and screenshots are no longer accepted. Fans are encouraged to access their tickets before arriving at the ballpark and add them to their Apple Wallet if they have an Apple device.

*Standing Room Only (SRO) are now available at CLEGuardians.com/tickets via the Ballpark Pass.