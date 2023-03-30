Guardians Set Opening Day Roster
Official Guardians Release…
The Cleveland Guardians today announced the composition of the 2023 Opening Day roster:
Selected the contracts of C CAM GALLAGHER and C MEIBRYS VILORIA from Triple-A Columbus.
Recalled RHP XZAVION CURRY from Triple-A Columbus.
Placed RHP CODY MORRIS on the 60-day Injured List (right teres major strain), LHP SAM HENTGES (Left shoulder inflammation) and RHP TRISTON McKENZIE (right teres major strain) on the 15-day Injured List, both retroactive to March 27.
Designated RHP JASON BILOUS for assignment. The 40-player roster is at 40.
Reassigned C DAVID FRY to the AA Akron roster.
Roster consists of 14 players acquired via the MLB Draft, seven through trades, seven free agents (2 amateur, 5 Major/Minor) and one via waivers/Rule 5 Draft.
2023 Cleveland Guardians Opening Day Roster
# Pitchers B/T
43 Civale, Aaron R/R
48 Clase, Emmanuel R/R
*44 Curry, Xzavion R/R
62 De Los Santos, Enyel R/R
*33 Gaddis, Hunter R/R
*29 Herrin, Tim L/L
99 Karinchak, James R/R
49 Morgan, Eli R/R
34 Plesac, Zach R/R
47 Quantrill, Cal R/R
52 Sandlin, Nick R/R
37 Stephan, Trevor R/R
31 Hentges, Sam L/L (IL)
24 McKenzie, Triston R/R (IL)
36 Morris, Cody R/R (IL)
# Catchers B/T
10 Zunino, Mike R/R
35 Gallagher, Cam R/R
46 Viloria, Meibrys L/R
# Infielders B/T
*13 Arias, Gabriel R/R
55 Bell, Josh S/R
0 Giménez, Andrés L/R
22 Naylor, Josh L/L
11 Ramĺrez, José S/R
1 Rosario, Amed R/R
# Outfielders B/T
*17 Brennan, Will L/L
39 Gonzalez, Oscar R/R
38 Kwan, Steven L/L
7 Straw, Myles R/R
*Number change