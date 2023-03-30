News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Guardians Set Opening Day Roster

By Brian Novak
March 30, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Official Guardians Release…

The Cleveland Guardians today announced the composition of the 2023 Opening Day roster:

 

Selected the contracts of C CAM GALLAGHER and C MEIBRYS VILORIA from Triple-A Columbus.

 

Recalled RHP XZAVION CURRY from Triple-A Columbus.

 

Placed RHP CODY MORRIS on the 60-day Injured List (right teres major strain), LHP SAM HENTGES (Left shoulder inflammation) and RHP TRISTON McKENZIE (right teres major strain) on the 15-day Injured List, both retroactive to March 27.

 

Designated RHP JASON BILOUS for assignment. The 40-player roster is at 40.

 

Reassigned C DAVID FRY to the AA Akron roster.

 

Roster consists of 14 players acquired via the MLB Draft, seven through trades, seven free agents (2 amateur, 5 Major/Minor) and one via waivers/Rule 5 Draft.

 

2023 Cleveland Guardians Opening Day Roster

#            Pitchers                             B/T

57          Bieber, Shane                 R/R

43          Civale, Aaron                   R/R

48          Clase, Emmanuel            R/R

*44        Curry, Xzavion                 R/R

62          De Los Santos, Enyel     R/R

*33        Gaddis, Hunter               R/R

*29        Herrin, Tim                      L/L

99          Karinchak, James           R/R

49          Morgan, Eli                      R/R

34          Plesac, Zach                     R/R

47          Quantrill, Cal                   R/R

52          Sandlin, Nick                   R/R

37          Stephan, Trevor              R/R

31          Hentges, Sam                  L/L  (IL)

24          McKenzie, Triston          R/R (IL)

36          Morris, Cody                   R/R (IL)

 

#            Catchers                           B/T

10          Zunino, Mike                   R/R

35          Gallagher, Cam               R/R

46          Viloria, Meibrys              L/R

 

#            Infielders                         B/T

*13        Arias, Gabriel                  R/R

55          Bell, Josh                          S/R

0            Giménez, Andrés            L/R

22          Naylor, Josh                     L/L

11          Ramĺrez, José                  S/R

1            Rosario, Amed                R/R

 

#            Outfielders                      B/T

*17        Brennan, Will                  L/L

39          Gonzalez, Oscar              R/R

38          Kwan, Steven                  L/L

7            Straw, Myles                   R/R

 

*Number change

