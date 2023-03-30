Guardians Set Opening Day Roster

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Official Guardians Release…

The Cleveland Guardians today announced the composition of the 2023 Opening Day roster:

Selected the contracts of C CAM GALLAGHER and C MEIBRYS VILORIA from Triple-A Columbus.

Recalled RHP XZAVION CURRY from Triple-A Columbus.

Placed RHP CODY MORRIS on the 60-day Injured List (right teres major strain), LHP SAM HENTGES (Left shoulder inflammation) and RHP TRISTON McKENZIE (right teres major strain) on the 15-day Injured List, both retroactive to March 27.

Designated RHP JASON BILOUS for assignment. The 40-player roster is at 40.

Reassigned C DAVID FRY to the AA Akron roster.

Roster consists of 14 players acquired via the MLB Draft, seven through trades, seven free agents (2 amateur, 5 Major/Minor) and one via waivers/Rule 5 Draft.

2023 Cleveland Guardians Opening Day Roster

# Pitchers B/T

57 Bieber, Shane R/R

43 Civale, Aaron R/R

48 Clase, Emmanuel R/R

*44 Curry, Xzavion R/R

62 De Los Santos, Enyel R/R

*33 Gaddis, Hunter R/R

*29 Herrin, Tim L/L

99 Karinchak, James R/R

49 Morgan, Eli R/R

34 Plesac, Zach R/R

47 Quantrill, Cal R/R

52 Sandlin, Nick R/R

37 Stephan, Trevor R/R

31 Hentges, Sam L/L (IL)

24 McKenzie, Triston R/R (IL)

36 Morris, Cody R/R (IL)

# Catchers B/T

10 Zunino, Mike R/R

35 Gallagher, Cam R/R

46 Viloria, Meibrys L/R

# Infielders B/T

*13 Arias, Gabriel R/R

55 Bell, Josh S/R

0 Giménez, Andrés L/R

22 Naylor, Josh L/L

11 Ramĺrez, José S/R

1 Rosario, Amed R/R

# Outfielders B/T

*17 Brennan, Will L/L

39 Gonzalez, Oscar R/R

38 Kwan, Steven L/L

7 Straw, Myles R/R

*Number change