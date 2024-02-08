Guardians Set to Unveil Some ‘Progressive’ Changes in 2 Months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the home opener, two months from Thursday at Progressive Field, and some of the changes as part of a multi-year $200 million update of the 30-year-old stadium will be evident.

The Upper Deck will be more open to the field of play, with a Beer Garden down the left field line and a couple of View Box Bars flanking home plate.

The Guardians play the White Sox on April 8, with the time to be determined because of the eclipse.