Guardians Trade For Outfileder

Despite having the best record at in the American League at (64-42) the Guardians offense has struggled as of late and so the front office went out made a trade with Washington on Monday night for outfielder Lane Thomas.

The right handed hitting Thomas was batting .253 with 8 home runs and 40 rbi’s for the Nationals this season.

The 28 year old outfielder, who is contractually under control through 2025, had a career season last year when he hit .268 with 28 home runs and 86 runs batted in.

To get Thomas, Cleveland sent Washington three minor leaguers, shortstop Jose Tena, infielder Rafael Ramirez and pitcher Alex Clemmey.