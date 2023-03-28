News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Guardians’ Triston McKenzie Out For Extended Period

By Brian Novak
March 28, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Share
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie Out For Extended Period
WHBC image

Official Guardians Release

 

RHP Triston McKenzie was evaluated Monday in Goodyear by Dr. Jason Genin and also underwent MRI imaging this morning following yesterday’s abbreviated, 1-inning start vs. Cincinnati.

 

Imaging and exam confirmed a strain of his right teres major muscle.

 

Triston will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks and reevaluated at that time.

 

The length of return to play could be up to 8 weeks.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dead, More Serious Charges Coming
3

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
4

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
5

UPDATE: Names of Jackson Family Killed in Fire Released