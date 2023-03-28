Guardians’ Triston McKenzie Out For Extended Period

Official Guardians Release

RHP Triston McKenzie was evaluated Monday in Goodyear by Dr. Jason Genin and also underwent MRI imaging this morning following yesterday’s abbreviated, 1-inning start vs. Cincinnati.

Imaging and exam confirmed a strain of his right teres major muscle.

Triston will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks and reevaluated at that time.

The length of return to play could be up to 8 weeks.