Guardians vs Yankees vs Weather Forecast

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase gestures during a workout, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Cleveland, the day before their a MLB wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

NEW YORK, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Guardians look for that first win in the ALDS Thursday night in New York.

But both teams may lose out to the weather first.

AccuWeather calls for periods of rain Thursday evening, some of it heavy with possible damaging winds.

If the mound is dry, Shane Bieber will get the start at 7:37 here on 1480 WHBC.

Pregame at 7:05.

A postponement would push the game to Friday afternoon.