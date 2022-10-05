News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Guardians Wild Card Game Times Released

By Brian Novak
October 5, 2022 2:12PM EDT
Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th

WILD CARD SERIES

First Pitch (ET/Site Time)

NETWORK

Game 1, TB @ CLE

12:07 p.m.

ESPN

Game 1, PHI @ STL

2:07 p.m./1:07 p.m.

ABC

Game 1, SEA @ TOR

4:07 p.m.

ESPN

Game 1, SD @ NYM

8:07 p.m.

ESPN

 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th

WILD CARD SERIES

First Pitch (ET/Site Time)

NETWORK

Game 2, TB @ CLE

12:07 p.m.

ESPN2

Game 2, SEA @ TOR

4:07 p.m.

ESPN

Game 2, SD @ NYM

7:37 p.m.

ESPN

Game 2, PHI @ STL

8:37 p.m./7:37 p.m.

ESPN2

 

* SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th *

WILD CARD SERIES

First Pitch (ET/Site Time)

NETWORK

Game 3, SEA @ TOR (If Necessary)

2:07 p.m.

ABC

Game 3, TB @ CLE (If Necessary)

4:07 p.m.

ESPN

Game 3, SD @ NYM (If Necessary)

7:37 p.m.

ESPN

Game 3, PHI @ STL (If Necessary)

8:37 p.m./7:37 p.m.

ESPN2

 

 

* For Any Three-Game Scenarios on Sunday, October 9th *
1. If the TB @ CLE series is over:
a.) SEA @ TOR remains as scheduled.
b.) SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)
c.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
2.) If the SEA @ TOR series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.
3.) If the PHI @ STL series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.
4. If the SD @ NYM series is over:
a.) SEA @ TOR and TB @ CLE remain as scheduled.
b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

 

 

* For Any Two-Game Scenarios on Sunday, October 9th *

 

1. If the TB @ CLE and SEA @ TOR series end:
a.) SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)
b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2)
2. If the SEA @ TOR and SD @ NYM series end:
a.) TB @ CLE will remain at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN
b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
3. If the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM series end:
a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)
b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
4. If the SD @ NYM and PHI @ STL series end:
a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)
b.) TB @ CLE moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)
5. If the SEA @ TOR and PHI @ STL series end, then there are no changes to the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM game times.
6. If the TB @ CLE and PHI @ STL series end:
a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)
b.) SD @ NYM will remain scheduled at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

 

 

* For Any One-Game Scenario on Sunday, October 9th *

 

1. If there is only one game, it will be scheduled at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

