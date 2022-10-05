Guardians Wild Card Game Times Released
Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th
|
WILD CARD SERIES
|
First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|
NETWORK
|
Game 1, TB @ CLE
|
12:07 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Game 1, PHI @ STL
|
2:07 p.m./1:07 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Game 1, SEA @ TOR
|
4:07 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Game 1, SD @ NYM
|
8:07 p.m.
|
ESPN
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th
|
WILD CARD SERIES
|
First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|
NETWORK
|
Game 2, TB @ CLE
|
12:07 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Game 2, SEA @ TOR
|
4:07 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Game 2, SD @ NYM
|
7:37 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Game 2, PHI @ STL
|
8:37 p.m./7:37 p.m.
|
ESPN2
* SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th *
|
WILD CARD SERIES
|
First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|
NETWORK
|
Game 3, SEA @ TOR (If Necessary)
|
2:07 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Game 3, TB @ CLE (If Necessary)
|
4:07 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Game 3, SD @ NYM (If Necessary)
|
7:37 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Game 3, PHI @ STL (If Necessary)
|
8:37 p.m./7:37 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
* For Any Three-Game Scenarios on Sunday, October 9th *
|1. If the TB @ CLE series is over:
|a.) SEA @ TOR remains as scheduled.
|b.) SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)
|c.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
|2.) If the SEA @ TOR series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.
|3.) If the PHI @ STL series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.
|4. If the SD @ NYM series is over:
|a.) SEA @ TOR and TB @ CLE remain as scheduled.
|b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
* For Any Two-Game Scenarios on Sunday, October 9th *
|
1. If the TB @ CLE and SEA @ TOR series end:
|a.) SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)
|b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2)
|2. If the SEA @ TOR and SD @ NYM series end:
|a.) TB @ CLE will remain at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN
|b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
|3. If the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM series end:
|a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)
|b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)
|4. If the SD @ NYM and PHI @ STL series end:
|a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)
|b.) TB @ CLE moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)
|5. If the SEA @ TOR and PHI @ STL series end, then there are no changes to the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM game times.
|6. If the TB @ CLE and PHI @ STL series end:
|a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)
|b.) SD @ NYM will remain scheduled at 7:30 p.m. (ET)
* For Any One-Game Scenario on Sunday, October 9th *
|
1. If there is only one game, it will be scheduled at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.