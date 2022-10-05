Guardians Wild Card Game Times Released

1. If the TB @ CLE and SEA @ TOR series end:

a.) SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)

b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2)

2. If the SEA @ TOR and SD @ NYM series end:

a.) TB @ CLE will remain at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN

b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

3. If the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM series end:

a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)

b.) PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

4. If the SD @ NYM and PHI @ STL series end:

a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)

b.) TB @ CLE moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)

5. If the SEA @ TOR and PHI @ STL series end, then there are no changes to the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM game times.

6. If the TB @ CLE and PHI @ STL series end:

a.) SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)