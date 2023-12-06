News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Guardians Win MLB Draft Lottery

By Kenny Roda
December 5, 2023 7:18PM EST
Share
Guardians Win MLB Draft Lottery
Cleveland Guardians Baseball

While they only had a 2% chance of winning the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery, luck was on the Cleveland Guardians side at the Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday night as the Guards leap frogged 8 teams to win the MLB Draft Lottery and secure the number one overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft in July of 2024.

It will be the first time in franchise history that the team will have the first overall pick.

The Cincinnati Reds will draft second and the Colorado Rockies third.

More about:
Cleveland Guardians
MLB Draft

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development
3

Canton Police, Stark Coroner Investigating 2 Deaths
4

Big Ramp Closure in Akron Starts Monday Night
5

Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death