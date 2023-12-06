Guardians Win MLB Draft Lottery

While they only had a 2% chance of winning the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery, luck was on the Cleveland Guardians side at the Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday night as the Guards leap frogged 8 teams to win the MLB Draft Lottery and secure the number one overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft in July of 2024.

It will be the first time in franchise history that the team will have the first overall pick.

The Cincinnati Reds will draft second and the Colorado Rockies third.