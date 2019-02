FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Rolling Stone reports. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Another concert is scheduled for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Country singer Tim McGraw will return to perfomr on August 9th. McGraw performed before a sold out crowd during the Concert for Legends back in 2016. It’s all part of a concert series the Hall of Fame is promoting.

Tickets to see Tim McGraw go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $49 to $230.