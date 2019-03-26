Guess who’s Smoking Pot Now?

The marijuana market has a new target demographic – senior citizens, who are turning to cannabis to help with the aches and pains of old age.

A Southern California retirement community sends a bus full of seniors to a local dispensary every month, where they play bingo and load up on edibles, vape pens, and other cannabis products.

One dispensary in Boulder CO says their average customer age is about 60. Experts in the booming marijuana industry say seniors are the fastest-growing group of customers. Many smoked pot when they were teenagers and are now using it to treat pain or insomnia.