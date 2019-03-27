Guest Shannon Ortiz on the Mental Health Benefits of Yoga

Shannon Ortiz @1MindBodySoulWellness Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Gary Rivers invited Shannon Ortiz to be a guest on his show to talk about the growing phenomenon of Yoga, and how she applies it to help those suffering through trauma in their lives.

Shannon, has been a guest several times on the Gary Rivers Show — speaking on behalf of people who have lost members of their family to suicide.

Her recently-founded organization Light After Loss provides suicide loss survivors with the opportunities to heal from the grief and trauma of losing a loved one to suicide. Shannon lost her husband to suicide

