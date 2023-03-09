Guests Evacuate After Dryer Fire at Massillon Hampton Inn

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire inside a commercial dryer on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn on 1st Street SW in downtown Massillon Wednesday morning sent guests outside briefly.

The Massillon Fire Department says the fire was confined to the inside of the dryer.

They put it out quickly with a portable water extinguisher.

There was a lot of smoke from the fire, but the room was quickly ventilated.

Damage was confined to the dryer.

There were no injuries.