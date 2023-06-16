Guilty Pleas in Carrollton Schools Theft Scheme

Left to right, suspended Carrollton teacher Mary Jackie Pozderac, school board member Michael Pozderac, and former superintendent David Quattrochi make an initial court appearance on theft in office charges in January of 2023.(Courtesy JordanMillerNews and Kelcey Norris)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gone are ‘engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity’ charges.

But a couple of officials formerly with the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools did plead guilty to felony ‘theft in office’ charges on Thursday.

They’ll be sentenced in a month.

Former Superintendent David Quattrochi and onetime school board member Michael Pozderac (pahz DARE ik) were accused of creating shell companies.

Those companies allegedly used the district’s coronavirus relief fund monies to purchase air purifiers from those companies.

Former teacher Jackie Pozderac pleaded to a misdemeanor charge.

She’s Michael’s wife.

And another man from Canton is in court next week.

The group reportedly split $47,000.