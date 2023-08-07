Guilty Verdict Friday, Sentencing Monday in Canton Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton man will be sentenced Monday morning, after being found guilty of murder on Friday.

Roscoe Alford was tried and convicted for the February shooting death of 33-year-old Adrian Armstead of Canton.

That happened in the hallway of an apartment building on 8th Street NE at Bender Avenue in Canton.

The men were reportedly “friends” who argued after watching a basketball game.

The trial lasted several days last month.