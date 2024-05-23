News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Gun Incident Forces Lockdown, Closure at Canton School Building

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2024 8:37AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A scary situation for a time at a school building Wednesday morning.

Canton police were still looking for a suspect at last check in an incident that forced a lockdown and later cancellation of classes at a Canton City School District building.

The district says they were notified that someone may have had a weapon on the grounds of the Early Learning Center at Schreiber on Woodland Avenue NW.

A city resident tells police someone threatened him with a gun there.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

