Gunfire Hits CFD Medic Vehicle on Busy West Tusc, Two Other Vehicles Hit, No One Hurt

Jim Michaels
Feb 26, 2021 @ 8:53am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are looking for a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident that involved a Canton Fire Department medic vehicle and two other vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Willie Evans faces felonious assault and other charges.

The ambulance was being driven along West Tusc near Columbus Avenue NW when it was struck twice.

The bullets did not penetrate the vehicle.

Police say Evans and another man got into a fight and shots were fired.

Two other vehicles in the area were also struck.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

