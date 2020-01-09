Guns, Drugs and Cash Recovered in Akron Bust
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men were arrested and guns, drugs and cash were seized during a drug bust made yesterday in Akron.
The police department’s narcotics unit was assisted by the SWAT team in serving three search warrants throughout the city. The warrants were served in three different areas within the city.
33 year old Donte Farmer and 30 year old Jasper Smith were arrested on multiple drug related charges. Both men remain behind bars.
A rifle, a loaded smi-automatic pistol, 40 grams of fentanyl, $40 thousand cash and packaging materials were recovered.