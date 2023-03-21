News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Over Utah Ski Collision Begins

By News Desk
March 21, 2023
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Actor Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in the Utah ski town of Park City where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer.

He has accused her of skiing out of control at Deer Valley Resort.

Paltrow has countered that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

The trial began Tuesday and is slated to last longer than a week.

