Habitat for Humanity Eastern Ohio Helping Community From A Distance
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During some of the hardest times our nation has seen, an organization that has always aspired to help others continues to do so; except this time, it is from a distance.
Habitat for Humanity Eastern Ohio is stepping up its efforts to assist the area during the coronavirus pandemic. While normally, Habitat is about providing a ‘hands on approach’, due to social distancing recommendations, the organization has had to get creative in finding new ways to leave an impact.
Currently, Habitat is helping those out of work, find employment. Additionally, Habitat for Humanity Eastern Ohio is offering mortgage relief assistance for qualifying individuals. Those who are looking for assistance or wanting to join in their efforts can get more information at the organization’s website.
You can check out the full interview with Habitat’s Kevin Miller on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook below.