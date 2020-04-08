      Weather Alert

Hail, Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Hit Stark, NE Ohio, Thousands Lose Power

Jim Michaels
Apr 8, 2020 @ 4:55am
File photo (Courtesy Stark County EMA)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe you slept through it.

Probably not.

A tornado warning, winds gusting as high as 68 miles an hour at the airport, hail the size of a quarter and heavy rain.

Those were some of what Stark County residents reported to the National Weather Service.

A trailer was blown off its foundation at the Sandy Valley Estates Trailer Park at the Stark/Tuscarawas County line.

The National Weather Service hopes to get more information after daylight as to whether or not there was a tornado.

Here are the significant 5:45 a.m. power outage customer figures, with no estimate of when all the power will be back on:

Ohio Edison:

Stark 2100, Summit 19,000, Portage 5000, Wayne 2000

AEP:

Stark 8000, Tuscarawas 2100

