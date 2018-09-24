Week 5 is in the books and we have completed the halfway point of the high school football season.

Congratulations to our remaining undefeated teams. They are McKinley, Massillon, and Perry.

My stat of the week goes out to the Perry Panthers. Now, this should not come as a surprise since the Panthers runs the WING-T, but in their game on Friday, they rushed the ball 64 times for 419 yards. They throw the ball just one time. 98.5% of their plays were a run. On the season for the Panthers, than have averaged 94.0% of their plays coming on the ground. If you have not seen Perry play this year, make an effort to go to one of their games. They are a fun team to watch.

My shoutout of the week goes to McKinley’s Lameir Garrett. Garrett rushed for 253 yards on 23 carries. and 4 touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yard per game.

