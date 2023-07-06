Halfway Through Distracted Driving ‘Warning’ Period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – October 5, 2023.

That’s the first day fines will be imposed if caught texting while driving in Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol says they continue pulling people over and giving warnings.

We’re now more than halfway through the “warning” period.

Troopers in Stark County have issued 79 warnings for distracted driving this year.

That’s down a bit from last year at this time.

Across the state, the patrol says they gave out 500 warnings in April, but just over 200 in May.