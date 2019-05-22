Hall Excited About NFL Draft Coming To Cleveland
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
(WHBC) – With the 2021 NFL Draft being held in Cleveland, many are wondering why Canton isn’t involved in some way.
WHBC’s Kenny and JT put that question to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Senior V.P. of Communications Pete Fierle.
“Well, I don’t know the answer of why the original bids of both Canton and Cleveland hosting the draft were not approved. I think perhaps logistically for the draft that made it a little difficult being, even as close as we are, that far apart.”
Fierle says the Hall will be planning a big celebration locally to connect with what’s happening up in Cleveland during the draft.
He says the Hall continues to grow its presence at the draft each year.
“No matter where it’s at, the Hall of Fame continues to be on hand and playing a part in it. And we are absolutely thrilled that it’s coming to northeast Ohio. We’re gonna do everything and anything we can to really make that celebration special.”
Listen to Kenny and JT’s full conversation with Fierle here.