Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Enshrinement Ticket Info
Individual tickets for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement featuring ALAN FANECA, TOM FLORES, CALVIN JOHNSON, JOHN LYNCH, PEYTON MANNING, BILL NUNN, DREW PEARSON and CHARLES WOODSON will go on sale Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets/ or in person at the Hall’s Box Office.
The Class of 2021 Enshrinement will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets range in price from $29 to $199.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-day celebration of the enshrinement of the newest Hall of Fame Class, is held each year in Canton.
The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls kicks off the NFL’s 102nd season with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 5. Other major events complementing the Class of 2021 Enshrinement and Hall of Fame Game are the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner (Friday, Aug. 6), the Enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020 (Saturday, Aug. 7) and the Enshrinees Roundtable (Sunday, Aug. 8). The festivities, comprising “the greatest gathering in football,” wrap up Monday night (Aug. 9) with the Concert for Legends.
More than 130 Gold Jackets (living Hall of Famers) return to Canton each year to be part of festivities. Nowhere else are fans able to see and interact with as many Hall of Famers in one place at one time as in Canton during the annual celebration.
Official ticket packages also are available for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls and are on sale now at www.hofexperiences.com/ or by calling 844-751-0532.
Fans can sign up to receive information and updates about tickets, events and more by visiting http://www.profootballhof.com/newsletter or by following the Hall on social media @ProFootballHOF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.